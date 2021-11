ABBEVILLE, La (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police warning residents to drive with caution due to diesel spill at Airport Road in Abbeville to Kaplan.

LSP Trooper Thomas Gossen confirms there is not public health risk.

However, the road can be slippery west of LA 14 between Abbeville and Kaplan.

Trooper Gossen reports the Department of Transportation and Development and LSP are working to cleanup the spill that maybe the result of an open valve on a diesel line.