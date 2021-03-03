Amber Alert for 2 Tangipahoa Parish juveniles

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police have issued an Amber Alerton behalf of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.



They are asking for assistance in locating two juveniles that have been reported missing.



Kaesyn Heck and Jax Matthews were last seen at their father’s home at 41598 River Road in Ponchatoula, La.



Kaesyn Heck, 8, is approximately 5′ tall, weighs approximately 60 lbs. and wsa last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue long sleeve shirt, jeans and black rubber boots.



Jax Matthews, 4, is approximately 3½’ tall, weighs approximately 45 lbs. and was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots.



Both children have blonde hair in a “crew cut” hairstyle.



State Police say they may be riding in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra that is burgundy or red in color with a busted sunroof.

Actual Vehicle



The direction of travel is unknown.



Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sherriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150 and Sgt. Lindell Bridges at (985) 551-0653.