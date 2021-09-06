State Police issue Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory for Webster Parish child

Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Dixie Inn Police Department for a two-year-old child that was reported missing from his home on Southfield Park Road early Sunday evening.

Police are searching for 2-year old Xander Scriber, who was last seen on Sunday, September 5 at approximately 5:00 p.m. with his non-custodial father, Robert Scriber.



Troopers say Xander is believed to be in imminent danger.



He is a black male who is approximately 24″-30″ tall and weighs about 34 lbs. and was last seen wearing a red shirt with the word “puma” in white letters and gray shorts.



Robert Scriber is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance.

He is a 38-year old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighing about 235 pounds.

Robert is possibly driving a black 2018 Jeep Compass with a Louisiana license plate with the number 101EUZ.



Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-377-1515 or dial 911.