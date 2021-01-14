State Police investigating deadly crash on I-10 near Louisiana Ave.

Cold temperatures are back in Acadiana this Thursday morning as much of the area starts off in the mid-30s. On top of the cold weather, fog is developing across parts of Acadiana. Visibility is dropping to 1 mile or less for central and southern Acadiana. Fog should start to dissipate after 8:00 to 9:00 am.

The cold and foggy morning will be followed by a sunny, warm, and breezy afternoon. Highs are expected to come close to 70°. Southwesterly winds could gust to around 30 mph at times. Cooler and windy weather returns Friday with highs only in the upper 50s.