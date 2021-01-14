State Police investigating deadly crash on I-10 near Louisiana Ave.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Wednesday on I-10 near Louisiana Avenue.

Trooper Thomas Gossen has confirmed the vehicle involved in the crash was part of a stolen vehicle pursuit out of Iberville Parish.

State Police were called to assist in the pursuit of a stolen 2016 Dodge Charger.

Spike strips were set up near the Louisiana Avenue exit, but the vehicle did not stop after passing over them.

The stolen vehicle entered a construction zone and crashed into a construction vehicle.

Gossen says the driver of that stolen cars was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three construction workers were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

The identity of the river has not been identified at this time.

