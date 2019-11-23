State police give grace period for traffic violations after cyber attack

The state’s technology office says a cyber attack hit 10 percent of Louisiana’s state servers this week.

The attack caused public disruption, as the Office of Motor Vehicles was forced to close locations across the state.

The O.M.V. closure left many people unable to update their driver’s license, registration and insurance.

Due to the closure, state police announced they will be “exercising discretion when encountering recently expired driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations. “

“I was glad to hear that the state police will take that into consideration in traffic stops,” Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said.

The Office of Motor Vehicles will re-open Monday.