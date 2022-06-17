BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police have confirmed that second-in-command Lt. Colonel Doug Cain has submitted his request for retirement.

A spokesperson from State Police said on Friday that the retirement request hasn’t yet been finalized and shared no further information about Cain’s retirement.

Two months ago, Cain was placed on paid administrative pending an investigation relating to the alleged wiping of phones amid investigation into the death of Ronald Greene. State Police Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis released a statement on Cain’s leave on April 8:

“This morning, I placed Lt. Colonel Doug Cain on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing administrative investigation into the sanitization of his department cellular device. The decision to place him on leave was made in the best interest of the department to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation. I am confident the investigation will be conducted in a fair and unbiased manner leaving no concerns of its findings.” LSP Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis

Through the House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene, in March, lawmakers discovered that Cain, along with other top leaders in State Police, had phones wiped as Greene’s death was being investigated.

On June 9, the Department of Justice announced that it will be conducting a patterns and practices investigation into State Police. The investigation will be the first statewide investigation into a law enforcement agency in over two decades.

On the same day as the DOJ’s announcement, Davis released a statement, doubling down on his vows to regain the trust of Louisianans.

A portion of his statement that day read, “We remain committed to the reform process through continued coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice and community stakeholders. Through this coordination, we will continue to implement critical changes within Louisiana State Police and build trust within our communities.”