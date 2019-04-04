State Fire Marshal investigating St. Landry Parish church fires as suspicious

UPDATE: The State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said the string of church fires in the last 10 days is “confirmed suspicious.”

Investigators held a press conference at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office this afternoon to address the destruction of three historically black Baptist churches. All three places of worship are over 100 years old.

Browning said there is a clear pattern, but it’s too soon to confirm arson. A conclusion to the agency’s investigation may take some time, he said.

“Investigating a fire is a very lengthy process,” Browning said. “It may take months to classify a fire. Sometimes it concludes without witness testimony.”

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said his investigators believe the fires are related. The sheriff said he’s meeting with local pastors this afternoon to assist with the investigations and additional security.

“We’ll provide whatever it takes,” Guidroz said.

