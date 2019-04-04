Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

State Fire Marshal investigating St. Landry Parish church fires as suspicious

Top Stories

by: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
Mount Pleasant Baptist Fire_1554396102563.jpg.jpg

UPDATE: The State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said the string of church fires in the last 10 days is “confirmed suspicious.” 

Investigators held a press conference at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office this afternoon to address the destruction of three historically black Baptist churches. All three places of worship are over 100 years old.

Browning said there is a clear pattern, but it’s too soon to confirm arson. A conclusion to the agency’s investigation may take some time, he said.

“Investigating a fire is a very lengthy process,” Browning said. “It may take months to classify a fire. Sometimes it concludes without witness testimony.” 

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said his investigators believe the fires are related. The sheriff said he’s meeting with local pastors this afternoon to assist with the investigations and additional security. 

“We’ll provide whatever it takes,” Guidroz said.

New 10’s Dalfred Jones will have more live tonight at our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Read the State Fire Marshal’s full press release

ORIGINAL: Firefighters with Fire District #3 are currently working the scene of a church fire in Opelousas.

Officials have confirmed that the fire is located at Mount Pleasant Church in the 3900 block of LA Highway 182. St. Landry Fire District #3 contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office at about 3:45 a.m. this morning. 

This is the third church fire being investigated in St. Landry Parish in the past 10 days.

 State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating a fourth church fire in Caddo Parish.

UPDATE 7:26am:

News 10’s Lora Lavigne reports that Louisiana State police currently have the road blocked off nearby the church’s location. Anyone heading that direction must be aware. Pastor of Mount Pleasant, Gerald Toussaint speaks on this morning’s fire saying “All I know is that the church is completley gone…Only the front of the church is standing”.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

49°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
18 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar