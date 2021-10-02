St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office shooting investigation; man arrested on attempted 1st degree murder charge

A shooting Investigation in Amelia, Louisiana ends with the arrest of an area resident.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reports Codey Michael Smith, 33, Morgan City, was arrested last night around 10:37 p.m.

Smith was arrested on the following charges:

Attempted 1st-degree murder, violation of a protective order, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and obstruction of justice.

Sheriff Blaise Smith confirms detectives investigated the shooting incident that occurred on Friday at a local business on Duhon Boulevard in Amelia.

According to authorities, one man was injured in the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The investigation identified Smith as a suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Officials say Cody Smith was subsequently located in Lafourche Parish and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

No bail has been set at this time.

Sheriff Smith says he would like to thank the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.