FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reports that shooting investigation is underway in the Charenton area.

Sheriff Smith confirms that deputies responded to the shooting on Friday.

The to dispatch deputies was around 9:49 p.m.

According to authorities the shooting occurred near Pearl Lane.

One person was wounded and is being transported for medical care.

The sheriff office reports the investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details at this time.