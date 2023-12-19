ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a missing Breaux Bridge man.

Dwayne Angelle, of Breaux Bridge, was reported last seen on Saturday Dec. 16 at his residence. Friends and family have said Angelle went for a ride in his truck to McGee’s Landing in Henderson at the time he was last seen.

Angelle’s truck is described as a 1985 two-tone Isuzu pickup truck and was last seen wearing blue jeans or a blue coverall, t-shirt and a red flannel jacket.

If anyone has any information in reference to Mr. Angelle’s whereabouts, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.

