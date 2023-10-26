ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — As Congressman Mike Johnson steps into his new role as Speaker of the House of Representatives, St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard reflects on their time working together and looks forward to an exciting future.

“He is very forthcoming with information,” Bellard said. “What I like about him is that sometimes you’re not going to like what he finishes telling you, but at least it’s the truth and at least it’s what he feels it’s going to be.”

Bellard said he has had the chance to work with Johnson on multiple occasions on big projects such as funding for parish roadways.

Johnson’s work ethic and open-door policy are standout features that make him a great selection for speaker of the house.

“I can text him,” Bellard said. “I can call him; he’ll pick up the phone. I know we’re busy on the parish level, but on the federal level I can only imagine; and he still takes the time to answer that phone.”

Bellard also said Johnson’s ability to take time and listen to the people goes a long way.

“He’ll come sit in here, he’ll go to Washington town hall, sit there and talk to people just like anyone else would,” Bellard said. “He takes his time with people, talks to people, and that means a lot for us.”

With all of these qualities, Bellard feels Johnson is more than ready to take on his new role while also being able to continue his work for his district and every parish in it.

“I think he’ll do a good job with it,” Bellard said. “I really feel that he’s going to look out for the people, especially I’m hoping his district. This is a blessing for our parish, and I look forward to working with him.”

Bellard said he plans on traveling to Washington in the coming weeks to meet with Johnson and discuss all the possibilities for the future of the parish.

