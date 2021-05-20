St. Landry Parish declares No Wake Zone for all waterways

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard has declared a No Wake Zone, effective immediately, for all Parish waterways until further notice.

The No Wake Zone executive order requires boaters to travel at idle speeds while in St. Landry Parish.

Boaters traveling at high speeds along waterways with higher than normal water levels could potentially cause damage to properties along the banks.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will enforce the ordinance until Bellard issues an end to the order.

