A local woman who walked into the St. Landry Animal rescue facility Tuesday to surrender her two dogs, and five cats after losing her home, got a much-needed helping hand.

In a social media post, the St. Landry Animal rescue told the story of how “the lady” walked into the facility with her soul crushed at having to surrender her youngest pets after having recently lost both her sisters and her home.

Please just read…

If you can, please help!