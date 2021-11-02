Sports betting is now legal in Louisiana, here’s what this means for East Texans

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – Over the past few years the sports betting industry has exploded.

Louisiana is now the 29th state to allow sports betting. It’s gotten so big, you can find sports betting information on most sports channels, on the radio and online.

“Just seeing the joy that it brings to these that have been waiting for it for years,” said Quinton Harris, Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Bossier.

Although sports betting is illegal in Texas, East Texans now have an opportunity to wager on just about any sport just miles away in the Shreveport area.

“We get all kind of bets, our first bets is 55,000,” said Harris.

The “Horseshoe Casino” in Bossier City began taking bets on Sunday with a daring a $50,000 bet on the winless “Detroit Lions.”

“You pick whatever sport you’re looking for to bet and you can place the bet by inserting money or a voucher,” said Harris.

Louisiana casino owners are hoping East Texans take advantage of the closeness and add to their bottom line.

“It’s definitely going to help business a lot and I think it’s going to definitely bring a better experience to customers who watch the games,” said Harris.

You must be 21 years or older to place a bet. Athletes, coaches, or officials can’t bet on their own games. Bets on high school or youth sports are not allowed.

“Hopefully one day all 50 states have it and then everybody can enjoy games and bet if they want to,” says Harris.