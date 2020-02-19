Son charged with manslaughter for stabbing father to death; family asking for harsher charges

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — A man is in jail for allegedly killing his father outside his Opelousas home on Patsy Street, and his family is demanding more serious charges be brought against him.

Police charged Alfonso Andrus with manslaughter in the death of his dad, Donald Greene.

The family tells us a tire being slashed around 1 P.M. Tuesday afternoon is what started the argument between Alfonso Andrus and his father, Donald Greene. That argument spun out of control and ended in Greene’s death.

“Is there anything you want to say? Did you stab your father?”, News 10 asked manslaughter suspect Alfonso Andrus as Opelousas Police escorted him into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

The 29-year old answered only with silence to each question related to the stabbing death of his father Donald Greene.

“I would put murder because the boy is no good,” said Greene’s sister, Rita Mickens, who witnessed the crime.

She said that Andrus returned to Greene’s home after slashing her time, and the father approached him with a stick.

According to Mickens, the son started throwing rocks but after a Greene missed a swing with the stick, Andrus slit his father’s stomach with a knife.

“He came walking across the street, limped over and saying, ‘I’ve been cut”. Mickens remembered. “We tried to fix him up in the car, but he fell on the ground. He’s gone. He’s gone.”

The St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office said Greene died while being transported to Lafayette General Hospital. Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry said manslaughter charges were chosen instead of murder charges because of the threat of danger Andrus faced.

“It necessarily couldn’t be that he just decided that he wanted to do it because of the actions that occurred during the dispute is what led to the injuries of the father”, Guidry said while Andrus was being questioned.

The family said Andrus came to Opelousas from Texas weeks ago, and that Greene or “Tookie” as neighbors knew him deserved better.

“Donald was a good guy”, Mickens remarked. “Anybody asked for a plate of food, he would give them a plate of food. Anybody asked to do this do that, he was good at that.”

Though Andrus had nothing to say to his family when KLFY asked. Mickens has a warning for others, “If you got a son like that if you can’t teach him, lock him up”.