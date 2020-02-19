Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Son charged with manslaughter for stabbing father to death; family asking for harsher charges

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — A man is in jail for allegedly killing his father outside his Opelousas home on Patsy Street, and his family is demanding more serious charges be brought against him.

Police charged Alfonso Andrus with manslaughter in the death of his dad, Donald Greene.

The family tells us a tire being slashed around 1 P.M. Tuesday afternoon is what started the argument between Alfonso Andrus and his father, Donald Greene. That argument spun out of control and ended in Greene’s death.

“Is there anything you want to say? Did you stab your father?”, News 10 asked manslaughter suspect Alfonso Andrus as Opelousas Police escorted him into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

The 29-year old answered only with silence to each question related to the stabbing death of his father Donald Greene.

“I would put murder because the boy is no good,” said Greene’s sister, Rita Mickens, who witnessed the crime.

She said that Andrus returned to Greene’s home after slashing her time, and the father approached him with a stick.

According to Mickens, the son started throwing rocks but after a Greene missed a swing with the stick, Andrus slit his father’s stomach with a knife.

“He came walking across the street, limped over and saying, ‘I’ve been cut”. Mickens remembered. “We tried to fix him up in the car, but he fell on the ground. He’s gone. He’s gone.”

The St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office said Greene died while being transported to Lafayette General Hospital. Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry said manslaughter charges were chosen instead of murder charges because of the threat of danger Andrus faced.

“It necessarily couldn’t be that he just decided that he wanted to do it because of the actions that occurred during the dispute is what led to the injuries of the father”, Guidry said while Andrus was being questioned.

The family said Andrus came to Opelousas from Texas weeks ago, and that Greene or “Tookie” as neighbors knew him deserved better.

“Donald was a good guy”, Mickens remarked. “Anybody asked for a plate of food, he would give them a plate of food. Anybody asked to do this do that, he was good at that.”

Though Andrus had nothing to say to his family when KLFY asked. Mickens has a warning for others, “If you got a son like that if you can’t teach him, lock him up”.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar