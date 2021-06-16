SMILE Community Action Agency hosts homebuyers education course

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Smile community action agency holds community events often in order to provide all types of assistance to the community. Today, they are focusing on the importance of being a homeowner.

SMILE Community Action Agency is partnering with several organizations in the area to help empower and educate the community on the importance and the difference between home ownership and renting.

Locals will have the opportunity to attend financial literacy classes, homeownership classes, and more.

CEO of Step-Up Acadiana Kevin Davis says, “We do credit counseling, we do one on one counseling. Our main goal is to make the home buying process smooth. Our objective is to make our clients informed consumers.”

Since the Coronavirus pandemic, there’s been much chaos and confusion surrounding whether or not if now is the best time to purchase a home.

Experts say yes. Statistics show homeowners demand has created a hot market with tough competition.

In Louisiana, the median listing price is over $160,000, which is well below the national average of over $200,000.

Housing director Marcus Harris says the organization is geared towards providing the community with as much information and financial assistance to make their home buying process as smooth as possible.

Marcus Harris, the housing development director of SMILE says “Homes are moving fast so if you are interested in buying a home you have to move fast and aggressively.”