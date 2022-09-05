SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Crews are checking on the small aircraft that made an emergency landing early Monday afternoon in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport.

It happened just after noon in the 4000 block of George Road between Dixie Shreveport Rd. and the Red River. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, it is a single-engine aircraft with a solo pilot on board and no passengers. The pilot was not injured, and the aircraft was not seriously damaged.

The small, fixed-wing aircraft is a 1939 Aeronca 65-C, known as the Spirit of Haughton.

The pilot of a small plane was forced to land in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport around midday Monday. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The pilot of a small plane was forced to land in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport around midday Monday. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The pilot of a small plane was forced to land in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport around midday Monday. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The pilot of a small plane was forced to land in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport around midday Monday. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The pilot of a small plane was forced to land in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport around midday Monday. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The pilot of a small plane was forced to land in a cotton field north of the Shreveport Downtown Airport around midday Monday. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

It is not clear yet what forced the pilot to bring the plane down in the field, but CPSO says crews are working to check the plane and they plan to fly it out of the field as soon as it is in working condition.