SLCC will offer Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana Youth of the Year and Club employees scholarships

SLCC has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana to provide tuition assistance to club kids. Both BGC and SLCC support kids achieving their full potential through education. Kids at the club get homework help every day after school and now each Youth of the Year and employees of Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana have a chance to receive tuition assistance.

“We want all of our kids here to leave with a plan. For some of them higher education is something they dream about it’s not necessary a reality. When SLCC reached out and said they would provide tuition assistance for our youth of the year we thought what a great opportunity for them to make it a reality,” says Rhyan Wheeler the President and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

“Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year kids are are top-notch leaders amongst their unit. We wanted to make sure that we could give them a $1000 scholarship to SLCC but we also want to step further and we are also going to make sure that every Boys and Girls Club employee who wants to attend SLCC can get a $500 tuition scholarship for up to four semesters,” says Lana Fontenot with SLCC.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana check out their website here!