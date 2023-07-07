UPDATE: According to Louisiana State Police, Marie Y. Moore was located by authorities and she is safe.

WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office for Marie Yvonne Moore. Moore was last seen in Oak Grove, La. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at approximately 5:30 PM.

According to authorities, Moore is driving a 2016 Nissan Frontier, Louisiana license Y254227. She is described as a white female with short gray hair and blue eyes. She stands at five feet and 7 inches and weighs approximately 211 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Moore is asked to immediately contact the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-428-2331 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.