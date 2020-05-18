Several homes damaged from possible tornado in Church Point; at least 9 injured

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – A possible tornado passed through Acadiana last night, injuring at least 9 people, and leaving behind a trail of damage in Acadia Parish.



“[There is a] tree on the road, all these lines are gone. 18 wheeler flipped over on the back side trees all in the pond.” said Church Point resident Wyatt Thibodeaux.



Thibodeaux says he could see the storm coming straight for his property.



He says he ran to safety just in time before the impact.



“[I] took off running towards the shop. going the opposity way, sounded like a freight train when it hit.” said Thibodeaux.



Thibodeaux says he is lucky compared to the families on Prudence Highway.



“Trailers upside down, cars upside down. people don’t have homes to go to. Can’t imagine. It’s pretty bad.” added Thibodeaux.



First responders and clean up crews arrived on the scenes to help clean up damage.