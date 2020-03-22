1  of  2
Breaking News
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

COVID-19 banner

COVID-19 static bar

Gov. Edwards to hold March 23 live broadcast on COVID-19, public encouraged to submit questions

Acadiana Restaurant Services

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Senator Romney ordered to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Kentucky Senator who tested positive for COVID-19

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON -(ABC4 News) – Senator Mitt Romney has been ordered to immediately self-quarantine after Senator Paul tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement from Senators Romney’s Communications team they said, “Since Senator Romney sat next to Senator Paul for extended periods in recent days and consistent with CDC guidance, the attending physician has ordered him to immediately self-quarantine and not to vote on the Senate floor. He has no symptoms but will be tested. He urges members to pass a relief package as quickly as possible that provides assistance for families, workers, and small businesses.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar