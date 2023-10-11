WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) has lent his support to Rep. Steve Scalise’s bid to be come the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Scalise, the current House Majority Leader, was nominated by the Republican Party caucus to be the next Speaker, following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) stunning ouster last week. Scalise secured the nomination 113-99 over House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in a closed-door GOP conference meeting on Wednesday.

“I served with Steve Scalise in the Louisiana State Legislature and the U.S. House of Representatives. He is the right person to lead the House,” Cassidy said. “It’s a historic day for Louisiana, and I am looking forward to calling him Speaker Scalise soon.”

Cassidy had previously announced his support of Scalise on social media.

“Steve Scalise has conquered every challenge he’s faced because of his internal strength,” Cassidy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Oct. 5. “He is a strong leader, devoted father, friend to many, and would make a great Speaker! I support Steve!”

The process now moves to the House floor, where Scalise will be up against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), who Democrats nominated for Speaker Tuesday night.

