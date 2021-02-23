See the new, futuristic-looking Postal Service trucks

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of the new US Postal Service truck (Courtesy photo).

(NEXSTAR) – The iconic U.S. Postal Service trucks are getting a makeover.

The Postal Service announced Tuesday that it would be unveiling a completely redesigned fleet of vehicles — for the first time in about thirty years.

The Postal Service has more than 230,000 vehicles — 1,900 of which deliver mail — making it one of the largest fleets in the world.

The new vehicles will have increased cargo capacity and include air conditioning and heating, improved ergonomics, 360-degree cameras, advanced braking traction control and a collision avoidance system, according to a press release.

“Our fleet modernization also reflects the Postal Service’s commitment to a more environmentally sustainable mix of vehicles,” said Postmaster General and USPS Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy in a statement.

“Because we operate one of the largest civilian government fleets in the world, we are committed to pursuing near-term and long-term opportunities to reduce our impact on the environment.”

The vehicles are expected to hit streets by 2023.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar