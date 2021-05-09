Scott firefighters respond to fatal early morning apartment fire, suspected teenage victim

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Fire Department responds to a fire in the 500 block of Scottsdale Street, in the Ile Des Canes Apartment complex at 12:44 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival firefighters found a four-plex apartment engulfed in flames.

According to SFD Chief Chad Sonnier, neighbors informed firefighters that a disabled 18-year-old occupant was still inside one of the lower units.

Chief Sonnier reports firefighters made entry into the unit and were able to locate the occupant who had already succumbed to the smoke inhalation, in a bedroom.

Additional firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Investigators says they were able to determine that the fire started inside the downstairs

apartment of the victim.

However, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The victim’s apartment received major damage, the apartment directly above received

moderate damage, with the remaining two receiving minimal damage.



The chief states that no other civilians or firefighters were injured as a result of the incident.



Units from Lafayette, Duson and Judice Fire Departments responded to assist with

extinguishment, while Lafayette and State Fire Marshal investigators continue working

to determine the exact cause of the fire.

