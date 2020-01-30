Scott Fire Department responds to overnight fire at Ille Des Cannes apartment complex

Live Now
SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Scott Fire Department responded to a fire at the Ille Des Cannes apartment complex late last night.

Crews received the call just after 10:30 p.m.

They found smoke coming from a downstairs apartment.

Chief Chad Sonnier says 3 adults and a 4-year old were able to escape safely.

The blaze was brought under control quickly.

An investigation ruled the fire as accidental.

Sonnier says the unsupervised 4-year old accidentally ignited a bed while playing with a lit candle.

No injuries were reported.

