Scott Fire Department responds to overnight fire at Ille Des Cannes apartment complex

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The Scott Fire Department responded to a fire at the Ille Des Cannes apartment complex late last night.
Crews received the call just after 10:30 p.m.
They found smoke coming from a downstairs apartment.
Chief Chad Sonnier says 3 adults and a 4-year old were able to escape safely.
The blaze was brought under control quickly.
An investigation ruled the fire as accidental.
Sonnier says the unsupervised 4-year old accidentally ignited a bed while playing with a lit candle.
No injuries were reported.
