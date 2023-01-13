LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Scott Fire Department (SFD) responded to the 200 block of Blazer Drive earlier today in reference to a possible house fire.

According to SFD, firefighters responded to the home around 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 13.

While conducting their investigation, crews could smell smoke from outside the structure and after making entry through a window, firefighters saw fire in the kitchen of the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, and no one was injured as a result of the incident.

According to SFD, an investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was accidental and started by a pot left on the stove.

SFD also said that neighbors saw the smoke coming from a window, tried to notify the homeowner, and then contacted 911.

The kitchen of the home sustained moderate fire damage.