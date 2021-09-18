Scott Fire Chief reports no injuries after storage building fire, behind residence Saturday morning

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott firefighters respond to a residential residential fire in the 300 block of Vatican Road.

Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says firefighters were dispatched around 12:14 a.m. on Saturday.

Chief Sonnier reports that upon arrival firefighters found a large metal storage building, behind the residence, engulfed in flames.

Sonnier says firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

An investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be accidental in nature, caused by an

electrical issue inside the building.

No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

The chief says units from Duson and Carencro Fire Departments responded to assist with

extinguishing the fire.



