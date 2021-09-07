Schools in St. Martinville closed today due to city-wide power outage; crews working to restore power

A weak tropical threat will move through the Gulf of Mexico this week but should have little to no impact to Acadiana.

An area of storminess across the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico has a low threat for development over the next 5 days. Currently, the NHC has a 30% chance for development. This area will move northeast through the Gulf into a hostile environment that won't be conducive for tropical development. Even if a system manages to develop, all models show a track well east of Acadiana. The next name on the list is Mindy.