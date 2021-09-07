ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The entire city of St. Martinville is without power at this time.
Officials with the St. Martinville Police Department says crews are currently working to restore power, however city officials do not know when that will be.
The outage reportedly began around 3:00 a.m. this morning.
St. Martin Parish School Board Superintendent Allen Blanchard says that all schools in St. Martinville will be closed today due to the power outage.
Blanchard stresses that this is only for schools in St. Martinville and all other school districts are open today.
We’ll continue to follow this developing news and bring you updates as they come into the newsroom.
Schools in St. Martinville closed today due to city-wide power outage; crews working to restore power
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The entire city of St. Martinville is without power at this time.