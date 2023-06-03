Storm chances will be on the increase starting today and continuing through the next few days. This is due to an upper-level weakness that sits overhead. These weaknesses create rising motion in the atmosphere, which sparks off the afternoon storms when the atmosphere destabilizes due to hot temperatures.

Away from storms, temperatures will be hot, reaching the lower 90s both today and tomorrow. However, conditions will cool once the clouds build and the storms begin. Storms, especially today and tomorrow, could contain frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.

Storm chances look to increase further by Monday and Tuesday of next week, approaching the 50-60% range.

The summer pattern continues through the end of next week with highs reaching the lower 90s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and storm chances in the 30-40% range.

Tropical Storm Arlene is currently weakening across the southeastern Gulf. Arlene will continue to weaken and will become a remnant low today as it continues to work slowly southward.