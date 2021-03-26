Save Them All, Inc. Presents a Fundraising Event for the Children!

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Save Them All, Inc is a non-profit that helps abused and neglected children by raising awareness about bullying, fighting against suicide and many other issues throughout schools and churches.

Save Them All, Inc will be hosting a fundraising event March 31st 6:30 to 9:30 at the Palmetto Club.

There is going to be a live silent auction, speakers, food and much more.

Sponsorship programs are available for $100 each and tables that seat six are available for $500.

Go to www.savethemallinc.org or call 844-317-safe to get your tickets.