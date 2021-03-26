Save Them All, Inc. Presents a Fundraising Event for the Children!

Top Stories

by: , Kaitlyn Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Save Them All, Inc is a non-profit that helps abused and neglected children by raising awareness about bullying, fighting against suicide and many other issues throughout schools and churches.

Save Them All, Inc will be hosting a fundraising event March 31st 6:30 to 9:30 at the Palmetto Club.

There is going to be a live silent auction, speakers, food and much more.

Sponsorship programs are available for $100 each and tables that seat six are available for $500.

Go to www.savethemallinc.org or call 844-317-safe to get your tickets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar