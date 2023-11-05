NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The New Orleans Saints (5-4) beat the Chicago Bears (2-7) 24-17 for week 9 of the NFL season.
After a hard fought battle in Indianapolis last week, the Saints were able to rack up another win at home against the Bears.
With a deadlock of 14-14 at halftime, the Saints were able to pull out a win despite having less total yards than the Bears.
Saints QB Derrek Carr completed 25 of 34 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
