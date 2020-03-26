Saints Coach Sean Payton says he’s cleared of Corona Virus

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints watches his team play in the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told WWL Radio he’s been cleared of his Corona Virus diagnosis on Tuesday.

Payton quarantined himself after receiving the positive test on March 19th, but he says he’s been without a fever for “about ten days now.”

<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/sportstalk-with-bobby-hebert/sean-payton-updates-the-who-dat-nation-on-his-well/embed" width="100%" height="180px" frameborder="0"></iframe>

