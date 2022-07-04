ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — On Monday, July 4, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Roseland man with outstanding warrants. According to the police, 35-year-old James Ballard, Jr. was arrested on several charges stemming from a domestic disturbance. Previous reports show that Ballard allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on the face of a female partner.

On July 3, deputies made the arrest after they arrived at Ballard’s residence and could hear voices and footsteps inside. Police reported that they knocked and announced their presence, but Ballard did not answer. A search warrant was submitted and approved which allowed deputies to enter the residence. Shortly after they went inside, Ballard gave up and was taken into custody with K9 assistance.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ballard was charged with the following:

(1) count – Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

(1) count – 2nd Degree Rape

(3) counts – Protective Order Violation

(1) count – False Imprisonment

(1) count – Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery

(4) counts – Failure to Appear

** All persons accused of a crime are innocent until proven guilty.