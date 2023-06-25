ASCENSION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Rayne woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish.

Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on LA 1 near LA 943. The driver has been identified as Claudia Barraza, 47, of Rayne.

For reasons still being investigated, Barraza ran off the road, entered a ditch and struck an embankment. The impact caused Barraza to be ejected from her motorcycle.

Barraza was wearing a DOT approved helmet but she sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.