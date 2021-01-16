Rayne police respond to an overnight shooting, 3 people wounded

According to Rayne Chief of Police Carroll Stelly his office received a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Bella Avenue at 1:09 a.m. Saturday.

Officers responded and discovered 3 victims with gunshot wounds

Chief Stelly reports the victims were transported to Lafayette General Hospital by ambulance.

If anyone has information about the shooting are urged to call the Rayne Police Department at 334-4215 or the Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish tip line at 337-789-TIPS.

The chief says anyone with information can download and use the anonymous P3 smartphone application.

Via either method, callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.