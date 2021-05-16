Rayne teenager found shot to death in parking lot, police investigate

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Rayne Chief of Police Carroll Stelly reports his office is investigating a shooting that left a local 17-year-old juvenile dead.

Chief Stelly says police were notified Sunday at 1:08 a.m. of an unresponsive male inside his truck in a parking on the 100 block of North Polk Street.

Acadian Ambulance and officers responded to the scene.

According to the chief, Acadia Parish Coroners Office was notified and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The investigation is continuing at this time.

KLFY News 10 will provide an update as information becomes available.