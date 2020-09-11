Rain Chances Increasing Later Today and for the Weekend

Acadiana’s weather is about to turn unsettled and will stay active for at least the next 7 days. Weak tropical disturbances will enhance rain chances across the northern Gulf Coast, including here in Acadiana. A quiet Friday morning will be followed by an afternoon filled with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances over the weekend should increase further to 50-60% for Acadiana. Periods of heavy rain are possible each day but the flash flooding threat for the area should remain low. This active stretch of weather is expected for much of next week too.

Clear

Abbeville

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
73°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
75°F Partly cloudy. Low 75F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

