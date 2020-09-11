Acadiana’s weather is about to turn unsettled and will stay active for at least the next 7 days. Weak tropical disturbances will enhance rain chances across the northern Gulf Coast, including here in Acadiana. A quiet Friday morning will be followed by an afternoon filled with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances over the weekend should increase further to 50-60% for Acadiana. Periods of heavy rain are possible each day but the flash flooding threat for the area should remain low. This active stretch of weather is expected for much of next week too.
Rain Chances Increasing Later Today and for the Weekend
Abbeville74°F Clear Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
73°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
