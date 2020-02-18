Live Now
Racing world takes to social media reacting to Ryan Newman crash at Daytona 500

by: FOX8 Digital Desk, Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WGHP/AP) — Many took to social media Monday night reacting to Ryan Newman’s horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Newman wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames.

NASCAR delivered the news nearly two hours after Newman was extricated from his car, saying he is in serious condition at nearby Halifax Medical Center. The wait for the update was excruciating for fellow NASCAR drivers and fans across auto racing who spent the time wondering how seriously he was hurt.

Denny Hamlin won the race after two red flags and two overtimes. He’s the first back-to-back Daytona winner since Sterling Marlin in 1995 and has won three overall.

