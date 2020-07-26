Proposed back to school plans parish by parish

(KLFY)- In Acadia parish, elementary students will attend classes five days a week in person adhering to safety protocols.

Middle and high school students will follow an A/B schedule, alternating between in person and online learning.

Superintendent Scott Richard says, “We feel our plan strikes a balance between employee safety and student safety so we can focus on education.”

Acadia Parish Back to School Guidelines

Evangeline parish elementary students will attend in person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Middle and high school students will follow a hybrid schedule, meaning they will alternate between in person and online learning. They will be separated in A and B groups.

Evangeline Parish Back to School Guidelines



Elementary students in Iberia parish will attend face to face classes adhering to safety protocols.

Middle and high school students will follow a hybrid, A/B schedule.

Iberia Parish Back to School Guidelines



In Jeff Davis parish, elementary students will go to school five days a week for in person learning.

While middle and high school students will adhere to group A and B hybrid scheduling.

Jeff Davis Parish Back to School Guidelines



In Lafayette parish, all students will follow an A/B schedule alternating between in person and online learning.

District 4 Representative on Lafayette Parish School Board, Dr. Tehmi Chassion, says, “This is one of, if not, the most important decision that we have made as a school board ever

Lafayette Parish Back to School Guidelines



St. Landry parish students will attend class virtually.

St. Landry Parish Back to School Guidelines

St. Martin parish elementary students will return to school for face to face learning.

While middle and high school students will follow a hybrid schedule.

St. Martin Parish Back to School Guidelines



In St. Mary parish, elementary students will meet for face to face teaching.

Middle and high school students will participate in hybrid learning.

St. Mary Parish Back to School Guidelines



Vermilion parish elementary students will attend face to face classes five days a week.

Middle and high school students will participate in hybrid learning following an A/B schedule.



Brad Prudhomme, interim Superintendent for Vermilion parish, says, “We are working hard, my staff and administrators, to have the best plan, safest plan to educate kids as fast as we can.”

Vermilion Parish Back to School Guidelines