PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux is reporting that phone lines for both the Police Department and City Hall are temporarily down.
Officials are asking residents to call 911 if they have an emergency until services are restored.
Port Barre Police & City Hall phone lines temporarily down
PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux is reporting that phone lines for both the Police Department and City Hall are temporarily down.
Abbeville56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley58°F Clear Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 90%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge50°F Few Clouds Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia55°F Broken Clouds Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 5 mph SE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous