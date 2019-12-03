1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Polk man ditches child on side of road because he thinks he’s gay, police say

Top Stories

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Haines City man was arrested Sunday for reportedly dropping off a child on the side of the road because he thought he was gay.

The Haines City Police Department arrested 30-year-old Evenaud Julmeus Sunday evening after finding the boy, under 18 years old, outside the police station crying and holding a duffel bag with several clothes inside.

When the officer asked the boy what was wrong, the child told the officer Julmeus kicked him out of the house because he thinks he’s gay.

The police report does not specify the exact relationship between Julmeus and the boy.

The boy told the officer that after a verbal argument over the issue, Julmeus told him to pack his bags and get in the car. Julmeus then drove the boy to a turn lane on Highway 27 near the Haines City Police Department. The boy said Julmeus ordered him to get out and told him, “Police will find you a new home.”

After the boy got out of the car, Julmeus returned home.

The police department said the boy was left at the police station without food, water, money or a phone.

A bystander at the police station saw the whole thing happen and reported the incident.

The report states that when the boy’s mother asked Julmeus where the boy was, Julmeus told her what happened and that if she wanted to go get him, he’s at the police department.

The woman then left the house to go find her son.

Julmeus was arrested and charged with child neglect.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories