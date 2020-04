PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY)- The Port Barre Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Beauxis Drive just before 9 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020.

The shooting happened during a child custody exchange, investigators said. One man died at the scene. Police have one man in custody.

This is on active investigation and charges are pending, authorities said.