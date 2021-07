NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) - Two people are dead after a shooting happened late Thursday night in New Iberia.

Police responded to the 700 block of Mississippi Street at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Sargeant Daesha Hughes tells News 10 that officers found two male victims unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators are working the case as a double homicide.

Hughes says no suspects have been identified at this time.

This is a developing story