Police: Abbeville man used stolen handgun to threaten woman

(ABBEVILLE, La.) – An Abbeville man is accused of using a stolen handgun to threaten a woman. Kameron John Levine, 19, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Abbeville Police say Levine and another man were having an argument in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was walking in the area, and approached the men to see what the argument was about. Police say Levine pulled a handgun and threatened the woman.

Police say the handgun, a Glock 19 9mm, was reported stolen by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Levine was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.