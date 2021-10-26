Pizza Artista donating percentage of sales to hurricane relief efforts Oct. 26-28

LAFAYETTE,La. (KLFY)– Kirk Miller, one of the founders of the expanding pizza chain, Pizza Artista talked to Acadiana Eats about how Pizza Artista is helping those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Pizza Artista has locations in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, and Broussard. With Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Ida making landfall within one year of one another, Pizza Artista and the communities they serve have been faced with challenges.

Miller shares how the local pizza chain plans to help.

Pizza Artista is partnering with Catholic Charities of Acadiana Oct. 26- Oct. 28 to raise money for hurricane relief. If you eat at Pizza Artista any time in the next three days and let them know that you would like to contribute to the hurricane relief, 20% of your total will be donated to Catholic Charities of Acadiana.

The stores will be taking donations throughout the month of November.

These fundraising efforts will be in effect at the Lafayette, Broussard, and Lake Charles locations.