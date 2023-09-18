TURKEY CREEK, La. (KLFY) — Evangeline Parish authorities reported the arrest of a Pine Prairie man for stealing multiple items from a hunting club near Turkey Creek.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received a complaint on July 23 of a stolen Toyota Tacoma taken from Butler Creek hunting club near Turkey Creek.

During an investigation authorities said they got a lead on a possible suspect, Branson Ford, 21, of Pine Prairie. Ford was questioned by detectives and denied having any involvement with the incident, according to officials.

After further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Ford on Aug. 29, who was arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail. In jail, officials said Ford admitted to stealing the vehicle from Butler Creek hunting club. Detectives were able to recover the vehicle near Oakdale and return it to the owner.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ford’s bond was set at $50,000.

On Sept. 5 detectives received information of two generators and a chainsaw that were also stolen from a camp in Butler Creek hunting club. Ford was still in custody at this time and confessed to taking these items at the sometime he stole the vehicle, according to authorities.

Detectives said they recovered one of the generators but the remaining generator and chainsaw are still missing.

A second arrest warrant was issued for theft and trespassing. The bond for these charges were set at $25,000.

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on criminal activity and urges the public to contact their Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Any person/s reporting information will remain anonymous. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.