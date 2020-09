LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette transfer kicker Nate Snyder had missed three of his four collegiate field goal attempts in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ first two games, but head coach Billy Napier didn’t lose confidence.

“I watch him every day, and he’s lights out,” Napier said after Snyder’s 53-yard field goal on the game’s final play gave No. 19 ULL a 20-18 Sun Belt Conference win over upset-minded Georgia Southern here Saturday. “You can see the leg talent when he kicks off. He’s a very talented young man who had just made some technical errors. You don’t make a 53-yarder if you don’t have confidence.”