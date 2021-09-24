Pet Stop: Vance, Vicky, Vann, and Vick from Angel Paws Adoption Center are looking for a home

Meet four puppies looking for a forever home: Vance, Vicky, Vann, and Vick. Each puppy came to Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia in July 2021 as owner surrenders at no fault of their own. This litter of puppies are the “V” Pups. The mom of these pups was a Great Pyrenees, and the dad was a Cur. They will more than likely be Large to XLarge size dogs as fully grown adults.

For more information on Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia or to adopt one of these loveable pups, call (337) 365-1923 or visit their website.