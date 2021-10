WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY)-- U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a Republican who represents Louisiana's 4th Congressional District along with U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democratic from Michigan, introduced a bipartisan resolution aimed at calling on technology companies to help better protect their children from inappropriate content on digital applications, according to a news release from the congressman's office.

The legislation calls on leading technology and app development companies to establish a rating board to streamline age-appropriate app ratings, which will allow for friendly parental controls, digital wellness features along with other tools in order to foster a safe online environment for millions of children who use apps daily.