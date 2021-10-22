PET STOP: Eve, Ethan, and Bunny are looking for forever families

Meet Eve and Ethan! Both of these puppies are looking for a home through Angel Paws Adoption Center in New Iberia. They are part of a litter of nine puppies as owner surrenders at no fault of their own. The mom of these puppies was a German Shepherd. They will likely be large dogs as fully grown adults. Eve and Ethan are very loveable and playful and would make a great addition to any home!



For more information, visit https://www.angelpawsiberia.com/ or call (337) 365-1923.



UPCOMING EVENTS Benefiting Angel Paws:

October 23rd, 1-6pmTrunk or Treat by All Jacked Up Jeepers Location: Henderson Park*Free trick or treating for kids*Free Halloween costume contest for kids, adults & dogs! Prizes for the winners!*Free Decorated Jeep Contest! Prizes for the winners!*50/50 Raffle*Chilli Cookoff $5 all you can eat (Cooking teams still needed! $20 per team) Prizes for the winners!



October 31st, 12pm-5pmWoof or Treat Halloween Fundraiser by Tifahs Treats Location: New Iberia City Park*Free Trick or treating for kids*Costume Contests*Games, Prizes & Food.